Microsoft Offered Deal to Sony to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 Years

Microsoft has told The New York Times it offered a deal to Sony on November 11 to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years. Sony has declined to comment on the reported offer.

The future of Call of Duty has been the main focus for Microsoft's proposed $687 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard and whether or not it will still release on PlayStation.

So far only Saudi Arabia and Brazil have been confirmed to approve the deal. Microsoft said it expect Serbia to approve the deal soon.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently stated he and Microsoft are willing to "make a longer-term commitment that Sony and regulators would be comfortable with."

Spencer added they would run Call of Duty the same way they run Minecraft, but keeping it multiplatform despite not having deals with Sony or Nintendo to keep the IP on the PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

"I will say, for things like Minecraft — which is my kind of go-to example, because I think we’ve run Minecraft the way that we would run Call of Duty if we were to close this deal — we don’t have a multi-year deal with Sony or Nintendo to put it on those platforms," Spencer said at the time.

"There seems to be some notion that you have to have some long-term structure in order to continue to support those other platforms. We support Minecraft on those platforms because of how people should analyze this deal, which is about customers."

This follows Spencer saying in September that Microsoft signed an agreement to Sony that will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for "several more years" beyond the current Sony deal.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in response to the agreement said it is "inadequate on many levels." The current deal Sony has with Activision is expected to run until 2024.

The European Commission earlier this month stated it has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

he Commission has expressed concerns the deal if approved might reduced competition in the video game markets of consoles and PCs, as well as for PC operating systems. One of the concerns is that Microsoft might limit access to Activision Blizzard games, including Call of Duty, and might stop these games from releasing on rival video game consoles.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK has also expressed concerns and in its more in-depth Phase 2 investigation has set a deadline of March 1, 2023 to publish its final report and decision on Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition.

