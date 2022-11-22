Rumor: New AAA Alien Game is in Development - News

posted 3 hours ago

A new AAA Alien game is in development with a tentative holiday 2023 release window, according to sources who spoke with Insider Gaming. The sources, who have remained anonymous, provided documents and information.

The Alien title is believed to be codenamed Marathon and is in development for current-generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It has a AAA budget, however, the sources did not reveal the developer for the game.

The game is stated to be survival horror and will take inspiration from Dead Space and Resident Evil.

The source who provided the documents also stated that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is either already in development or is currently being pitched. The developer for this game wasn't provided, however, Alien: Isolation was developed by Creative Assembly.

This should be treated a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

