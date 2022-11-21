Nintendo NX Logo Appears to Have Leaked - News

The logo and bootup animation for the Nintendo NX, the prototype for the Nintendo Switch, appears to have been leaked online.

An early prototype of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was discovered on a prototype EMMC ODIN chip and the logo and bootup animation for the NX was discovered in it.

The name for the prototype for the Nintendo Switch, the NX, was mentioned publicly by Nintendo starting in March 2015 and was used until the Switch was officially announced by Nintendo in October 2016.

Nintendo never showed a logo for the NX despite using the name for nearly a year and a half.

The Nintendo Switches Codename was the NX and this was an early Logo / Boot Up animation used during development of the Console ( It was found in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Prototype ) This was never seen outside Nintendo pic.twitter.com/B1bS5zCKOu — Paul Kelly (@PaulFelixKelly) November 20, 2022

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo with over 114.33 million units shipped as of September 30, 2022 and 917.59 million Switch games shipped lifetime.

Breaking down the 114.33 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 44.59 million units in the Americas, 29.29 million in Europe, 26.96 million in Japan, and 13.49 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 85.67 million units of the 114.33 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 19.32 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 9.34 million units.

