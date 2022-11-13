Hideo Kojima Wants to 'Expand From Games to Fields Such as Film and Music' - News

Hideo Kojima, best known as a video game designer, director, and writer on series like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, has shown interest in expanding outside video games in other entertainment fields like movies and music.

Kojima in an interview with Anan Awards in Japan and translated by VideoGamesChronicle stated, "all fields are connected in digital works, so I would like to expand from games to fields such as film and music."

The next game from Kojima Productions, the video game studio run by Hideo Kojima, has recently confirmed Elle Fanning, best known for her role as Aurora in Maleficent, and Shioli Kutsuna will appear in an upcoming game from the developer.

Kojima recently stated his next game is "almost like a new medium. If this succeeds, it will turn things around – not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well."

