Hideo Kojima on New Game: 'It's Almost Like a New Medium'

Hideo Kojima in an interview with The Guardian said his next game is something he has wanted to work on for years, but the technology hasn't good enough until now.

"It’s almost like a new medium," said Kojima . "If this succeeds, it will turn things around – not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well."

He added the challenge is building the infrastructure: "You can have successful experiments, but there’s a long distance between an experiment and a place where it’s something that becomes a part of everyday usage."

He says being the first person to do something new is hard, but he wants to be the first.

"For the first person, everything is hard," he said. "But I want to be the first. I want to keep being the first."

