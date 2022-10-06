Elle Fanning to Appear in Kojima Productions Game

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 397 Views

Kojima Productions announced at PAX Australia 2022 Elle Fanning, best known for her role as Aurora in Maleficent, will appear in an upcoming game from the developer.

Kojima Productions started to tease the announcement at Tokyo Game Show 2022 with a portrait of a woman whose identity was obscured in shadow with the text "Who am I?" A day later Hideo Kojima posted an image with the text "Where am I?"

Those at PAX Australia 2022 are able to scan a QR code that comes alongside the previous "Who am I?" image. It takes them to a new image (seen below) that reveals an image of Elle Fanning and the text "A Hideo Kojima Game x Elle Fanning."

Elle Fanning to Appear in Next Kojima Productions Game

Thanks, Gematsu.

