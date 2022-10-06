Elle Fanning to Appear in Kojima Productions Game - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Kojima Productions announced at PAX Australia 2022 Elle Fanning, best known for her role as Aurora in Maleficent, will appear in an upcoming game from the developer.

Kojima Productions started to tease the announcement at Tokyo Game Show 2022 with a portrait of a woman whose identity was obscured in shadow with the text "Who am I?" A day later Hideo Kojima posted an image with the text "Where am I?"

Those at PAX Australia 2022 are able to scan a QR code that comes alongside the previous "Who am I?" image. It takes them to a new image (seen below) that reveals an image of Elle Fanning and the text "A Hideo Kojima Game x Elle Fanning."

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles