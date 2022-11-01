Shioli Kutsuna to Appear in Kojima Productions Game - News

Kojima Productions in a new page on the company's website has revealed Invasion actor Shioli Kutsuna will appear in an upcoming game from the developer.

The page features an image of Shioli Kutsuna with the text "A Hideo Kojima Game x Shioli Kitsuna" and "Where am I?" The image also changes to a second image that is black with white text that reads "How Come?" and the Kojima Productions logo and what appears to be some monster above the logo.

The image is in the same layout of another image that confirmed Elle Fanning, best known for her role as Aurora in Maleficent, will appear in a Kojima Productions' game.

