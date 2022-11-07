Next Mass Effect Gets Teaser, Pre-Production is 'Proceeding Very Well' - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare have released a new teaser for the next Mass Effect game as part of the annual N7 Day, as well as providing a quick update on a new blog post.

Mass Effect project director Mike Gamble on the teaser stated, "For now, there is something we want you to have a look at. We’ve intercepted some strange footage from one of the monitoring stations in known space. It could be nothing, but…"

Happy #N7Day from across the stars! 💫 We found this interesting footage you may want to 🔍 a bit more closely.



Download in HD ​​⬇️https://t.co/gyydhuuT1e pic.twitter.com/h97zjH5C1G — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2022

Pre-production on the next Mass Effect game is going "very well," according to the developer.

"Since we last spoke about the next Mass Effect game, pre-production development has been proceeding very well," reads the blog post.

"The team, comprised of Mass Effect franchise veterans as well as some amazing new additions to BioWare, has grown steadily! They’ve been hard at work crafting new characters and locations that you’ll love, as well as revisiting many that you’ll remember."

The blog post added, "One day, when we’re ready, we’ll have more to share on the next Mass Effect, so thank you for being a part of this journey with us. It’s exceptionally exciting for the team and we’d love to continue sharing glimpses of what we’re working on with you in the future.

"And, on today of all days, we also want to honor the legacy that got us here. Millions of you have now experienced Mass Effect Legendary Edition, as returning players or for the first time. It means the world to us to see you enjoy our games and become part of this story."

