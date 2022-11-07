Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Bayonetta 3 Debut on the Italian Charts - Sales

Four versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have debuted on the Italian charts for Week 43, 2022, which ended October 23, 2022.

The PlayStation 5 version debuted in first place, the PlayStation 4 in second place, the Xbox Series X|S in third place, and the PC version in sixth place.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Bayonetta 3, debuted in fifth place.

Three versions of FIFA 23 remained in the top 10 this week. The PlayStation 4 version is in second place, the PlayStation 5 version is in seventh place, and the Nintendo Switch version is in ninth place.

There are three PlayStation 5 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 4 titles, one Xbox Series title, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 43, 2022:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS5) - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS4) - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (XS) - NEW FIFA 23 (PS4) Bayonetta 3 (NS)* - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PC) - NEW FIFA 23 (PS5) Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (NS) FIFA 23 (NS) Gotham Knights (PS5) - NEW

*Retail sales only

