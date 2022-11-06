Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Once Again Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 44, 2022, which ended November 6, 2022. Two other versions of the game are in third and fourth places.

Steam Deck remained in second place and Cyberpunk 2077 remained in fifth place.

Battlefield 1 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, while Victoria 3 in its second week dropped four spots to eighth place. Persona 5 Royal dropped from sixth to ninth place, while New World re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

