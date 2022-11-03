PS5 Outsells Original Xbox - Sales

Sony's latest video game console, the PlayStation 5, has outsold the lifetime sales of the original Xbox, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PS5 had sold an estimated 24.98 million units worldwide through October 22, 2022, while the original Xbox sold 24.65 million units lifetime.

Up next for the PS5 is the Atari 2600 with 30 million units sold, followed by the Nintendo 64 with 32.93 million units sold and the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive with 34.06 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the PS5 has sold an estimated 9.96 million units in North America, 8.63 million units in Europe, 2.03 million units in Japan, and 4.36 million units in the rest of the world. This compared to the original Xbox, which sold 15.77 million units in North America, 7.17 million units in Europe, 0.47 million units in Japan, and 1.24 million units in the rest of the world.

Breaking down PS5 Europe sales, the console has sold an estimated 2.06 million units in the UK, 1.61 million units in Germany, and 1.14 million units in France.

Sony Interactive Entertainment did announce it had shipped 25.0 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of September 30, 2022. With 25.0 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of September 2022 that means 3.3 million units were shipped from July to September. This is the same figure as one year ago.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 4.0 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 29.4 million units shipped as of September 30, 2015. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 4.4 million units.

Sony was able to produce over 6.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles during the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2022. That would leave at least 3.2 million PS5 consoles stockpiled by Sony to have ready for the holiday season, as well as for the launch of God of War Ragnarök on November 9.

