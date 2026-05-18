Marvel Cosmic Invasion Tops 1.5 Million Players, 2 New DLC Characters Out Now - Sales

/ 831 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced Marvel Cosmic Invasion has surpassed 1.5 million players.

Two new DLC characters - Cyclops and The Thing - are also now available in a $3.99 bundle pack.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in December 2025.

View a trailer of the DLC below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Two new Super Heroes join the fight against Annihilus!

Play as The Fantastic Four’s The Thing and X-Men’s Cyclops alongside the 15 playables Super Hero from the base game.

To Me, My X-Men!

You asked for it, and here he is: the no-nonsense leader of the X-Men blasts into battle!

Cyclops’ signature kinetic energy beams will pierce through the Annihilation Wave. As they can also be shot diagonally, Cyclops will be a perfect pick to counter aerial enemies—and catch opponents off guard.

It’s Clobberin’ Time

The Fantastic Four’s heaviest hitter brings his cosmic radiation-induced might to the fray, excelling as a grappling-focused powerhouse.

With surprising mobility allowing him to bounce across environments to get the jump on enemies, this former ace pilot embraces his new role as a tanklike protector of family and allies alike, arriving as an incredible asset to any team.

Together, Cyclops and The Thing are a perfect match to handle on the ground action and aerial foes.

And stay tuned for more info on the second major update planned later this year, including a new game mode and two new playable characters!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles