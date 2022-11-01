Sony Produced Over 6.5 Million PS5 Consoles Last Quarter, Aims to Beat 18 Million Forecast - Sales

/ 583 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it produced over 6.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles during its quarter 2 of fiscal year 2022, which ended September 30, 2022.

There were 3.3 million PS5 consoles shipped during the quarter to bring lifetime PS5 shipments to 25 million units. That would leave at least 3.2 million PS5 consoles stockpiled by Sony to have ready for the holiday season, as well as for the launch of God of War Ragnarök on November 9.

"Regarding production of PS5 hardware, restrictions on the supply of materials and logistics have significantly eased, and the number of units produced during the quarter exceeded 6.5 million, progressing faster than planned," said Sony.

"We recognize that demand from customers for the PS5 continues to be strong as the actual sales situation at retail stores in the U.S. is such that, in September, it took an average of 17.5 hours to sell out of 100 thousand units after their arrival.

"To meet this strong demand, we will do our utmost to bring forward supply into the year-end holiday selling season and aim to exceed our FY22 forecast of 18 million units."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles