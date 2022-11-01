Sony Produced Over 6.5 Million PS5 Consoles Last Quarter, Aims to Beat 18 Million Forecast - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 583 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it produced over 6.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles during its quarter 2 of fiscal year 2022, which ended September 30, 2022.
There were 3.3 million PS5 consoles shipped during the quarter to bring lifetime PS5 shipments to 25 million units. That would leave at least 3.2 million PS5 consoles stockpiled by Sony to have ready for the holiday season, as well as for the launch of God of War Ragnarök on November 9.
"Regarding production of PS5 hardware, restrictions on the supply of materials and logistics have significantly eased, and the number of units produced during the quarter exceeded 6.5 million, progressing faster than planned," said Sony.
"We recognize that demand from customers for the PS5 continues to be strong as the actual sales situation at retail stores in the U.S. is such that, in September, it took an average of 17.5 hours to sell out of 100 thousand units after their arrival.
"To meet this strong demand, we will do our utmost to bring forward supply into the year-end holiday selling season and aim to exceed our FY22 forecast of 18 million units."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
6.5M in a quarter meaning their production capacities are now 26M a year. The rumor of 30M next year should not seems that far-fetch to anyone anymore.
Hopefully this means we're nearing the days of where we can walk into our local retail store and FINALLY be able to grab and buy a PS5 or Series X :) Can't believe it'll have taken over 2 years to get to this point, but that's the world we currently live in unfortunately.
I hope this happen so suddenly that scalper are left with many unsold units they're force to sell at a small loss. In the end it won't hurt them much but it least it will be some kind of small victory.
I can't wait for scalpers salty tears when they're complaining online about how much money they lost xD
You can buy a series x everywhere
I was seing that too from august to a few weeks ago but now that the holiday kicks in I'm starting to see "sold out" making somewhat of a comeback
This hardware generation seems to be somehow stillborn, thanks to the supply disruptions.
I wasn't believing the 18 million forecast but now I'm starting to believe it, 3.2 million in stock plus what will be produced I would say 7 million or more ps5 shipped by the end of the year
The production will make it possible but I wonder if the demand will actually be there. Especially given the huge economic headwinds in PlayStation's largest market, the EU. And unlike the 08 crash, inflation is having a much more serious effect on spending habits
Generally the video game industry benefits from economics downturn as it is view as a cheaper leisure than most. If Sony is pedal to the metal with Ps5 production is because they fully believe demands is/will be there.
In a more typical downturn I would agree, but the current cost of living crisis in large parts of Europe is completely unprecedented in the post war era, and one of the key drivers of inflation is energy costs. Are people going to want to spend disposable cash on consumer electronics when they are struggling to keep the lights on and the home heated? I don't think that us at all a ridiculous or unwarranted question. This downturn is qualitatively different from all of the previous ones and I think will produce unpredictable outcomes
It's not like people are going to do nothing at all, they will switch their leisure to something less expensive. A single winter trip to somewhere warmer for a whole family is way more expensive than buying a ps5/Xbox/switch with a few games.
The COVID-19 pandemic was exceptionally good to Nintendo's coffers, and I apologize if that sounds completely abhorrent. An lot of people rode out that storm in Tom Nook's tropical resort.