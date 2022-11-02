Microsoft Invests in Korean Video Game Developer Wemade - News

posted 1 hour ago

The South Korean video game developer, Wemade, announced Microsoft and other companies have invested KRW 66 billion ($46 million) in the company. It isn't known how much of the $46 million is from Microsoft.

"This is a meaningful investment by reputable financial and strategic investors with proven track records." said Wemade CEO Henry Chang. "Wemade and Wemix will continue to exert efforts to attract more capital and actively invest to build the global digital economy platform."

Wemade was founded in February 2000 by the Legend of Mir developers and today hosts and runs several games in South Korea. This includes the Legend of Mir games, a franchise of MMORPGs for PC and mobile platforms.

The video game developer recently launched its own blockchain game, Mir 4. It is the "world's first well-made blockbuster blockchain game since the company entered the blockchain industry in 2018."

