Xbox Game Pass Missed Internal Growth Target for Two Straight Years - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 594 Views
Xbox Game Pass did see growth in Microsoft's most recent fiscal year, however, it failed to miss Microsoft's internal target number, according to a new financial filing made SEC that shows the annual target tied to the pay for CEO Satya Nadella.
Microsoft set a target of 72.88 percent for Xbox Game Pass in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2022. The actual growth in the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers was 28.07 percent.
This is the second year in a row Microsoft failed to reach its forecast. In the 2021 fiscal year which ended June 30, 2021, Xbox Game Pass grew 37.48 percent, while the internal target was 47.79 percent.
The 2020 fiscal year target was met as Xbox Game Pass saw growth of 85.75 percent, compared to a target of 71 percent.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer this week did reveal Xbox Game Pass is profitable and the revenue generated from it accounts for about 15 percent of Microsoft's gaming revenue.
"Game Pass as an overall part of our content and services revenue is probably 15 percent I don’t think it gets bigger than that," he said at the time. "I think the overall revenue grows so 15 percent of a bigger number, but we don’t have this future where I think 50–70 percent of our revenue comes from subscriptions."
Spencer added, "We're seeing incredibly growth on PC. On console I've seen growth slow down, mainly because at some point you've reached everybody on console that wants to subscribe."
Xbox Game Pass surpassed 25 million subscribers in January of this year.
Thanks, Axios.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I think Gamepass is reaching a ceiling of market penetration because of the number of Xboxes currently on the market. Everyone on Xbox that wants gamepass probably already has it, aand with only 17.5 million Xbox Series X|S consoles currently on the market there is limited room for further growth for the time being. Xbox One users waiting to get their hands on a Series X instead of buying now is probably compounding the issue.
Gamepass will have to continue to prioritize PC growth for the short to medium term, but in the long term I think the penetration of the Series X|S will help grow the service in a healthy and sustainable way. If at the end of those console generation there are 70 million Series X|S consoles on the market, and just a third of them are gamepass subs, that's 25 million subs on Xbox alone.
72.88% growth was obviously too ambitious, but supply constraints are certainly holding them back. If they released another 2 million Xbox Series X's in that time frame the number would be closer.
So the growth is continuously declining. Interesting.
Didn't notice that but your right. They also missed their target by a very large amount. Last time it was only 10% this time it was much more than that. With an incoming recession I doubt they hit any other targets unless they severely drop their expectations. One of the first things to go will be subscription services and gaming subscriptions will probably be first before TV.
I think raising the price would be the best solution for this. All kidding aside, once they do drop a first party game that delivers subscribers are sure to go up and then the subscription price. Bait and switch.
Gamepass for PC has much more potential upside than Xbox Gamepass. It is the way MS can compete with Steam and Epic in the PC space and Sony can't readily respond because they lack a major PC presence (though they are laying the foundation)
I think it's a hint: a company setting way too high expectations and is disappointed even if the results are great. MS will buy Square Enix
Funny.Sony doesn’t have the money to do anything about it
True it would be a great move by MS to get more Sony players but I doubt Square would even sell to MS.
They need more pringles one month free subs and other deals like these to grab people by the balls ,let them taste it then they cant drop it like a drug.
When the first party games start to drop day one they sure hope the subs start to grow to cover the cost of people not buying it at 70 dolars or papa phil head will be on a spike ala game of thrones.