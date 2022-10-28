Xbox Game Pass Missed Internal Growth Target for Two Straight Years - News

Xbox Game Pass did see growth in Microsoft's most recent fiscal year, however, it failed to miss Microsoft's internal target number, according to a new financial filing made SEC that shows the annual target tied to the pay for CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft set a target of 72.88 percent for Xbox Game Pass in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2022. The actual growth in the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers was 28.07 percent.

This is the second year in a row Microsoft failed to reach its forecast. In the 2021 fiscal year which ended June 30, 2021, Xbox Game Pass grew 37.48 percent, while the internal target was 47.79 percent.

The 2020 fiscal year target was met as Xbox Game Pass saw growth of 85.75 percent, compared to a target of 71 percent.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer this week did reveal Xbox Game Pass is profitable and the revenue generated from it accounts for about 15 percent of Microsoft's gaming revenue.

"Game Pass as an overall part of our content and services revenue is probably 15 percent I don’t think it gets bigger than that," he said at the time. "I think the overall revenue grows so 15 percent of a bigger number, but we don’t have this future where I think 50–70 percent of our revenue comes from subscriptions."

Spencer added, "We're seeing incredibly growth on PC. On console I've seen growth slow down, mainly because at some point you've reached everybody on console that wants to subscribe."

Xbox Game Pass surpassed 25 million subscribers in January of this year.

