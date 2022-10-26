Phil Spencer: I Do Think at Some Point We'll Have to Raise Some Prices on Certain Things - News

/ 526 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during today's Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference was asked about the potential for future price increases on Xbox Game Pass, consoles, and games.

"For us running the business we have to look at the return on our business, the cost of the business," said Spencer.

"We've held price on our console, we've held price on games for us and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we'll have to raise some prices on certain things.

"But going into this holiday we thought it was important to maintain the prices that we have, because we think consumers right now are more uncertain than they have been in a long time and I want our medium of video games to be something they find attractive."

"We've held price on our console, we've held price on games... and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we'll have to raise some prices on certain things..." pic.twitter.com/jRt5ifKpE5 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles