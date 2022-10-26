Phil Spencer: I Do Think at Some Point We'll Have to Raise Some Prices on Certain Things - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 526 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during today's Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference was asked about the potential for future price increases on Xbox Game Pass, consoles, and games.
"For us running the business we have to look at the return on our business, the cost of the business," said Spencer.
"We've held price on our console, we've held price on games for us and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we'll have to raise some prices on certain things.
"But going into this holiday we thought it was important to maintain the prices that we have, because we think consumers right now are more uncertain than they have been in a long time and I want our medium of video games to be something they find attractive."
on gamepass I think a 1-2$ increase would be fine for the value it provide as long as they maintain or up the value with the increase. higher than that I think I would consider month on /month off subs like I do with netflix.
Consoles should never go up in price imo. They should go down as the generation goes along. Now, if you want to bump the price of your next console? Okay, that's fine. But suddenly raising the prices of years-old consoles with years-old tech... it just doesn't sit right with me.
I agree that raising a console price is not good. At least when not adding value. Switch OLED is more expensive but added value with the OLED screen.
I am guessing it is more likely in the future we will see Xbox Game Pass go up in price like with other streaming services (Netflix, Disney+, etc.) and the price of new releases going up to $70.
You'd have to be a fool to not realize that GP will increase in price at some point. $15 is most likely my cut off. At that point I'd rather just go back to waiting for sales on steam and trying out games through other means that PC provides. A yearly deal that drops it back to 10 might bring me back. The main issue right now is Xbox needs to be more consistent with releasing their own content. Once that starts happening I can really look at Game pass and see if it's worth it.
XB - PS is bad for raising prices due to inflation and we would never do that because we care.
Also XB - We're raising our prices soon, but because we have to, not because we don't care.
When sony announced it papa phill was fast saying they would not and fanboys rejoiced and shit on sony for it.
Also when people say gamepass will get a raise downvotes go crazy here, anyone with a brain knows gamepass price point and the giving away subs for a dolar or in packages of pringles will end, they are a company and they evetualy want to get profit for this 😂
Downvote did go crazy when claims were made that MS needed to raise the price like crazy for gamepass to be profitable. and today prove the downvote were legit ont that.
So in other words lest raise the price for no reason during the middle of a potential recession as opposed to raising it now?