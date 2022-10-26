Xbox Game Pass is Profitable and Accounts for About 15% of Xbox Revenue, Says Phil Spencer - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during today's Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference revealed Xbox Game Pass is profitable and the revenue generated from it accounts for about 15 percent of Microsoft's gaming revenue.

"Game Pass as an overall part of our content and services revenue is probably 15 percent I don’t think it gets bigger than that," he said. "I think the overall revenue grows so 15 percent of a bigger number, but we don’t have this future where I think 50–70 percent of our revenue comes from subscriptions."

Spencer added, "I think it will stay in that 10-15 percent of our overall revenue, and it's profitable for us."

Spencer said that Microsoft is seeing "incredible" growth for PC Game Pass, however, the growth on Xbox consoles has slowed down recently.

"We're seeing incredibly growth on PC," he said. "On console I've seen growth slow down, mainly because at some point you've reached everybody on console that wants to subscribe."

Microsoft in its earnings report for the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, which ended up September 30, 2022, revealed Xbox gaming revenue reached $3.61 billion. That would put Xbox Game Pass revenue around $541.5 million for the July to September quarter.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella this week also revealed the number of PC Game Pass subscribers has grown by 159 percent year-over-year.

