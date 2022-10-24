FIFA 23 Tops the French Charts Once Again, Splatoon 3 Takes 4th Place - Sales

The top three games on the French charts for week 41, are different versions of FIFA 23, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version remained in first place, the PlayStation 5 remained in second, and the Nintendo Switch version remained in third place.

Splatoon 3 (NS) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

FIFA 23 Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

FIFA 23 Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite

PS4 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Dragon Ball: The Breakers Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch FIFA 23 Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC FIFA 23 Farming Simulator 22 Minecraft

