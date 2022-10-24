Sword and Fairy: Together Forever Launches November 3 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Publisher E-Home Entertainment and developer Softstar Technology (Beijing) announced Sword and Fairy: Together Forever will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store on November 3 for $39.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in October 2021 as Sword and Fairy 7 and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as Sword and Fairy: Together Forever in August 2022.

Read details on the game below:

Enter a realm that blends ancient mythology with traditional oriental aesthetics in Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, the latest standalone entry in the nearly 27-year-old RPG franchise! Weaving its tale between the three clans of Human, Deity and Demon, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever puts you in command of a memorable party of characters, each with unique personalities, motives, skills, strengths and weaknesses. Only together can they shape the future! Guide them as one in this compelling standalone chapter that serves as a jumping-on point for those new to Sword and Fairy while paying tribute to the series’ grand legacy.

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever not only features the most advanced graphics in series history, but it also introduces dynamic real-time combat mechanics with total freedom of movement and fluid, screen-filling skill animations. Switch between playable characters and strategize on the fly! Along the way, you can also meet and care for spirit creatures that will aid in your journey. Discover lush interconnected environments, equip your party with new skills, play mini-games and much more as you explore this beautifully crafted action role-playing epic, including exclusive outfits and weapon skins to further enhance the experience!

Key Features:

Fight in real-time and switch between party characters instantly!

Explore diverse landscapes, towns and more across a vivid mythology-based world.

Learn and equip new skills as you progress.

