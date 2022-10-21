PGA Tour 2K23 Debuts on the Australian Charts, FIFA 23 Remains in 1st - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 16, 2022.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week. PGA Tour 2K23 debuted in second place and Dragon Ball: The Breakers debuted in sixth place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place, while NBA 2K23 fell from second to fourth place.

Three Metro games were in the top 10 this week: Metro Exodus was in fifth, Metro 2033 Redux came in ninth, and Metro Last Light Redux rounded out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

FIFA 23 PGA Tour 2K23 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Metro Exodus Dragon Ball: The Breakers - NEW Fallout 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metro 2033 Redux Metro Last Light Redux

