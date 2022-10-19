Cyberpunk 2077 Has Had 1 Million Daily Active Players for 4 Weeks in a Row - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 541 Views
CD Projekt announced Cyberpunk 2077 has had over one million active players every day for four straights weeks.
"1 million active players each day for four weeks in a row - Night City sure is thriving!," reads the tweet from CD Projekt. "Your passion and continued support leave us speechless. Thank you, Chooms!"
1 million active players each day for four weeks in a row - Night City sure is thriving!— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 19, 2022
Your passion and continued support leave us speechless 💛
Thank you, Chooms! pic.twitter.com/wJjqS5CMd5
Cyberpunk 2077 last month topped 20 million units sold worldwide, which is up from 18 million units sold as of April 14, 2022.
The Phantom Liberty expansion will launch in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia. It will add new characters that the protagonist will come into contact with in a new location in Night City. Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand.
CD Projekt earlier this month announced it is working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a new The Witcher trilogy, a new IP, and more.
That is very impressive. Pretty sure you can count the number of singleplayer games that have had a DAU of 1m or more for 1 month or longer on one hand. Skyrim did it, I'm sure GTA V did it, latest Animal Crossing likely did it. Anything else? I'm pretty sure Witcher 3 didn't manage a DAU of 1m for a month or longer at any point during it's life, not even when it got a 5x sales boost from season 1 of it's Netflix show.
It's even more impressive when you consider that the game is almost two years old now.
I finally started playing it on PS5 about a month ago. I'm a good 50+ hours into it, and really enjoying it. Excellent $10 purchase!
I thought the days of the comebacks where kong gone. But cd project surprised me. Still dont want broken games at launch to be a thing.
I mean, it's not like it's fixed atm, I'm still running into bugs on PC, still seeing really poor LoD's, NPC's taking forever to trigger movements in quests (especially escort missions), mechanics like trying to mark targets through walls is still bugged and not fully functional, driving most fast vehicles is like driving on ice after 2 yrs.
Enough time has passed now and with a show by a beloved anime studio, ppl seem to have gone the route of forgive and forget, despite the fact that the game is still nowhere near what it was supposed to be, and is still semi functional.
All this lesson tells me, is that you have to let some time pass and then simply hire an Anime studio to make a few episodes based on your game world, sprinkle bits of said anime content into your game and bam, you are forgiven and ppl will buy your game/play it again.
The starting paragraph of mine is what I still experience within the game itself. It's very hard for me to ignore those glaring cons with the game, since it was billed and created as a "AAA" game, and the fact issues like that still aren't fixed 2 yrs later compared to what NMS fixed kinda makes that pill harder to swallow and then ignore.
Like the game's story and characters are fine and dandy, lighting and colours pop and look gorgeous, it just sucks that the AI feels super dated, textures and LoD's popping in what is meant to be a vibrant city, and characters you are meant to feel are alive and a part of that world.
Like just today, I got into Pam's car for a mission, she was supposed to drive us to the meeting spot, but she suddenly stopped after 5 seconds of driving and she wouldn't move and I couldn't get out of the car, so I had to reload my save and it kept happening. I had to look up a guide that told for the player to go all the way back to the starting point of meeting pam for the quest, in order to trigger her to function normally...
Been playing nonstop since update 1.6 and I'm just about done with my 100% playthrough :) it's been insanely fun!