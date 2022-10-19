Cyberpunk 2077 Has Had 1 Million Daily Active Players for 4 Weeks in a Row - News

CD Projekt announced Cyberpunk 2077 has had over one million active players every day for four straights weeks.

"1 million active players each day for four weeks in a row - Night City sure is thriving!," reads the tweet from CD Projekt. "Your passion and continued support leave us speechless. Thank you, Chooms!"

1 million active players each day for four weeks in a row - Night City sure is thriving!



Your passion and continued support leave us speechless 💛



Thank you, Chooms! pic.twitter.com/wJjqS5CMd5 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 19, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 last month topped 20 million units sold worldwide, which is up from 18 million units sold as of April 14, 2022.

The Phantom Liberty expansion will launch in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia. It will add new characters that the protagonist will come into contact with in a new location in Night City. Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand.

CD Projekt earlier this month announced it is working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a new The Witcher trilogy, a new IP, and more.

