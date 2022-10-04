Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel, New Witcher Trilogy, and More Announced by CD PRojekt RED - News

CD Projekt RED has announced it is working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a new The Witcher trilogy, a new IP, and more.

The company has confirmed the fourth entry in The Witcher franchise that was previously announced will be the first entry in a new trilogy.

"This project launches the new Witcher trilogy, expanding the universe presented in past Witcher games," reads the announcement from CD Projekt RED. "The saga will consist of three games which we plan to release during a six-year publishing cycle, starting with the release date of Polaris itself.

"In technical terms, the second and third part of the saga will be based on the foundation which we put in place for Polaris. By following this approach we intend to improve our game development pipeline without giving up on any of our artistic ambitions, or on our intent to raise the bar ever higher with each successive release."

The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is codenamed Project Orion and is developed by CD Projekt RED North America. It consists of a newly created stuidio in Boston and its existing Vancouver team. The studio is separate is from The Molasses Flood. The sequel will "prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe."

"Our plans are certainly ambitious, and call for a great deal of work, dedication and further growth," said CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński. "This is why we're setting up a new team in Boston, which, together with the expanding Vancouver team, will form our new studio – CD PROJEKT RED North America. As a result, we will be able to fully tap into the North American talent pool."

The new original IP is codenamed Project Hadar and is being built from scratch. Early concept work began in 2021 and the team continues to "work on the foundations of this world – laying the setting for a third separate product line in the future."

There were also two other games set in The Witcher universe announced - Project Sirius and Project Canis Majoris.

Project Sirius is developed by The Molasses Flood with support from the CD Projekt RED team. It will target a broader audience and will include single-player and multiplayer gameplay.

Project Canis Majoris is being "developed by an external studio under the supervision of experienced developers who have previously worked on Witcher games. In terms of technology – we intend to use Unreal Engine 5 and the toolset created for Polaris."

