Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion Launches in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

CD Projekt RED has announced the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It will launch in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia.

The Phantom Liberty expansion will add new characters that the protagonist will come into contact with in a new location in Night City. Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand.

"Johnny Silverhand is coming back and so am I," Reeves said. "Get ready for Phantom Liberty, the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It’s awesome to be back playing the role of Johnny and I hope you’re excited to see him rock it out once more in the dark future. Keep an eye out for more info and I’ll see you again in Night City."

View the Phantom Liberty teaser trailer below:

Along with the expansion is the announced of the Edgerunners update (Patch 1.6) for the game, which will also be the last update that will be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Edgerunners update will add equippable items from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime to the game. This includes the jacket worn by anime protagonist David Martinez and a shotgun used by another character. It will alsoo add new features like a clothing transmog system, cross-platform progression, playable Roach Race minigame arcade cabinets, and more.

View the full Night City Wire: Edgerunners Special presentation below:

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG, and Google Stadia.

