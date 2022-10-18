Xbox Game Pass Adds Persona 5 Royal, Amnesia, and More - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Persona 5 Royal, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, Phantom Abyss, Soma, Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, Gunfire Reborn, and Signalis.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world, and discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers.

Coming Soon

Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

The collection contains three Amnesia titles: The Dark Descent, A Machine For Pigs, and Justine. Experience the horror that kickstarted the ‘Let’s Play’ revolution; be immersed in three living nightmares that will chill you to the core.

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

A harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience. Uncover your past and survive the Algerian desert. Fear is your enemy; stay calm to not succumb to an illness threatening you and your loved one. Avoid darkness, hide from monsters, and solve puzzles.

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 20

Phantom Abyss is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into procedurally generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers. Be warned, you only get one attempt at each temple and failure or settling for a lesser relic means you will never see that temple again…

Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

From the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent comes Soma, a sci-fi horror game set below the waves of the Atlantic Ocean. The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered intolerable isolation and you’re going to have to make some tough decisions. What makes sense? What is left to fight for?

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21

Prepare for the award-winning RPG experience in this definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal, featuring a treasure trove of downloadable content included! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) – October 27

Play as The Detective in three silly mysteries! Finding clues and questioning suspects is just part of the job for such an experienced frog. Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is a collection of all three Frog Detective cases.

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

Gunfire is a level-based adventure game featuring FPS action, roguelite gameplay and RPG elements. You’ll play as one of six furry heroes, each with their own unique skills and attacks. As you play though each level, you’ll be faced with challenging enemies and collect powerful loot. The more you play, the more powerful you will become!

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

Available on day on with Game Pass: Awaken from slumber and explore a surreal retrotech world as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost partner and her lost dreams. Discover terrifying secrets, challenging puzzles, and nightmarish creatures in a tense and melancholic experience of cosmic dread and classic psychological survival horror.

In Case You Missed It

Coral Island (Game Preview) (PC) – Available now

Coral Island is a vibrant and laid-back reimagining of farm sim games. Developed by the talented multinational team at Indonesia-based Stairway Games, Coral Island invites players to be who they want and experience enchanting island living at their own pace – living off the land, nurturing animals, building relationships with a diverse cast of townsfolk, and making the world around them a more vital and harmonious place.

DLC / Game Updates

No Man’s Sky: Waypoint Update – Available now

Access the universe of No Man’s Sky from anywhere in update 4.0, Waypoint! This update includes an overhaul on fundamental elements of gameplay including game modes, inventory size and usability, milestones, journey cataloguing and much more!

Sea of Thieves: The Herald of the Flame – Available until October 27

Destiny has dark secrets in store as pirates pick up the trail of an old foe. Prevent a prophecy and save the seas from ruin in ‘The Herald of the Flame’, Sea of Thieves’ eighth time-limited Adventure running until October 27!

The Sims 4: Get To Work Expansion Pack – Available today

Play the Get to Work Expansion Pack at no charge with Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play in The Sims 4, going free to play today. Become a daring doctor, fearless detective, mad scientist, or create your own retail business and become a Simoleonaire.

Minecraft Dungeons: Fauna Faire – October 19

Come one, come all to the most wholesome celebration in the Overworld, featuring a range of activities for everyone! Take on the all-new Tower multiplayer, explore the jungle level Treetop Tangle, or embrace the look of your favorite friendly mob. The faire is full of surprises – who will you bring to the celebration?

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – October 25

PC Game Pass and Ultimate members will get access to Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition at no additional cost on October 25. Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire, Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition brings an evolved real-time strategy game to the next level with a host of free new content and features including brand-new civilizations – the Ottomans and Malians, new maps, additional in-game updates and much more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Fallout 76: 25th Anniversary Bundle – October 27

Celebrate 25 years of the Nuka-Cola, Deathclaws & the Wasteland with the Fallout 25th Anniversary Bundle for Fallout 76. Includes a weapon skin, C.A.M.P. items, lunchboxes and bubblegum (joke included)! Plus, you can claim this perk on PC and console!

Secret Neighbor: Sportswear Bundle – Oct 27

Spice up your looks with the new Sportswear bundle, featuring a new Neighbor Tennis Cosmetic set and Leader Basketball Cosmetic set. With this bundle you also get a Roll of Arcade Coupons to spend in the in-game shop and the new “X” emote to show your friends what’ your favorite gaming platform! Jump in game and show-off!

Xbox Touch Controls

Ultimate members, Slime Rancher 2 is available now with touch controls via Xbox Cloud Gaming! Plus, you can play Persona 5 Royal with touch controls starting on October 21 and experience 5 unique custom touch control layouts that change depending on in-game scenarios. Jump into these games at xbox.com/play via browser, Xbox Game Pass app for Android, or Xbox app for PC – no controller required!

Leaving October 31

The following games will be leaving the library soon. Be sure to jump in and play these games before they go! As always, members can save up to 20% off their purchase to keep these games in their library.

Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Backbone (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Project Wingman (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Second Extinction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)

(Console and Cloud) The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles