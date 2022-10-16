Coral Island Debuts on the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 1st Once Again - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place for another week on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 41, 2022, which ended October 16, 2022. The Steam Deck Docking Station also remained in second place

FIFA 23 remained in third place, while Cyberpunk 2077 climbed up from sixth to fourth place. Stray re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, while Marauraders dropped from seventh to fifth place in its second week.

Pre-orders for two different editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II came in fifth and ninth places.

Coral Island debuted in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Steam Deck Docking Station FIFA 23 Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Pre-order Stray Marauders Grounded Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Pre-order Coral Island - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

