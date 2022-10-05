PS5 System Update 'Improves System Performance' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 22.02-06.00.01 - for the PlayStation 5. The update improves the system performance.

The update last month added 1440p resolution support, the ability to create gamelists in your Game Library, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Version: 22.02-06.00.01

This system software update improves system performance.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

