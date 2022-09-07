PS5 System Update Adds 1440p Support, Gamelists, and More - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new PlayStation 5 system software update that adds 1440p resolution support, gamelists, and more.

Read the details below:

The update includes several highly-requested features like 1440p HDMI video output* and gamelists, as well as social features like the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow party member, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to help you join a friend’s game more quickly from a party chat.

Additionally, you can now compare 3D audio and stereo audio on the same screen and more easily access in-progress Activities from game hubs. Check out our beta blog post to get the full scoop on these features, and read on for details about some new and forthcoming updates for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation App.

YouTube Search through Voice Command (Preview)

Another feature we’re excited to bring to more PlayStation5 players is the ability to search for content on YouTube through Voice Command (Preview). From anywhere on PlayStation5, including during gameplay, you can say “Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube.” The YouTube app will open and relevant search results will be shown.

Note: Voice Command (Preview) is currently available in English for PlayStation5 players with accounts registered to the U.S. and U.K.

New PlayStation App Features

In addition to these PlayStation 5 console updates, we’re gradually rolling out some new features for PlayStation App globally later this month, on iOS and Android:

Launch a PlayStation Remote Play Session Through PlayStation App – PlayStation App users will be able to launch a PlayStation Remote Play session directly from PlayStation App on iOS and Android devices. To start, make sure PlayStation App is linked to your PlayStation5 console and your console is in Rest Mode. Then, select the “Play Using PlayStation Remote Play” icon on a PlayStation App game hub, and the PlayStation Remote Play app will automatically launch the game. To enjoy this feature, make sure PlayStation App and the PlayStation Remote Play app are both installed on your mobile or tablet device.

– PlayStation App users will be able to launch a PlayStation Remote Play session directly from PlayStation App on iOS and Android devices. To start, make sure PlayStation App is linked to your PlayStation5 console and your console is in Rest Mode. Then, select the “Play Using PlayStation Remote Play” icon on a PlayStation App game hub, and the PlayStation Remote Play app will automatically launch the game. To enjoy this feature, make sure PlayStation App and the PlayStation Remote Play app are both installed on your mobile or tablet device. Request Share Screen – Similar to the PlayStation 5 feature, PlayStation App users will be able to request another party member playing on PlayStation 5 to start a Share Screen session, and then watch their friend’s gameplay from the app. This makes it even easier for you to stay connected with friends while you’re on the go.

