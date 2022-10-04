Overwatch 2 Hit with DDoS Attack on Launch Day - News

Blizzard Entertainment released Overwatch 2 today as free-to-play title, however, players have been dealing with long wait times in entering the game.

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra let players know on Twitter the reason for the long wait times is due to the servers being hit with a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack.

"Teams are working hard on server issues with Overwatch 2," said Ybarra. "We are humbled by the excitement of players and will continue to focus on issues and get players into the fun! Thanks for your patience."

He added, "Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues."

For those trying to play the game there is a message that states, "We're aware that some players are encountering an unexpected server error message when attempting to sign in. This is actively being worked on. Thank you for your patience."

Overwatch 2 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

