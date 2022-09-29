The Knight Witch Arrives November 29 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Super Awesome Hyper Dimensional Mega Team announced the Metroidvania shoot ’em up game, The Knight Witch, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 29.

Combining fast-paced shoot ’em up combat with Metroidvania traversal and exploration alongside a magic deckbuilding system, The Knight Witch takes players to the underground city of Dungeonidas. The once peaceful metropolis has been besieged by a mysterious threat and their unrelenting army of war golems. Here it falls to the protagonist—Rayne—to be named a Knight Witch and use her powers to fight back and save those she loves.

With over 30 unique spell cards to choose from in a magic deck-building system, and Knight abilities to upgrade and improve, players can customize Rayne’s build to fit their playstyle, taking down the invading golems in the most effective way. Like other Knight Witches, Rayne thrives off the love and adoration of Dungeonidas’ citizens, growing ever stronger with their continued support—players can choose to capitalize on this, lying to the adoring denizens for their own means, or they can be honest, sharing the painful truth to the masses.

Shoot ‘Em Up Spellcasting Sorcery

Encounter evil foes and choose whether to wield Rayne’s magic or use her weapons and wits to take them down.

Body and Mind: The Knight Witch Duality

Customize Rayne’s unique playstyle, upgrading Knight abilities for a more fast-paced shoot ’em up experience, or strengthen Witch magic and explore different deckbuilding strategies with over 30 unique spell cards to choose from.

Build Trust and Make Lasting Bonds

Knight Witches become stronger with gratitude and trust and can earn it in many ways, not all of which are sincere—the choice to choose popularity over honesty lies in the players hands.

Forward-Thinking Accessibility

The Knight Witch has been designed as a Metroidvania without barriers; with an intuitive on / off ‘auto-aim’ system, world-altering ‘cheats’ and a focused main story navigation system—players will never get lost and can tailor the game to their level of play.

Super Mega Team

The Knight Witch is brought to you by a veteran team of developers behind titles such as RiME, Moonlighter, and Plants VS Zombies.

