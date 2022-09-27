Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Was the Biggest in Franchise History - News

Activision announced the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta set a record for the biggest in Call of Duty history.

The Beta had the the most players, most hours played, and most matches played across all platforms combined. The Beta was playable on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Those who played the Beta and leveled up will earn rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 starting the day it launches, as well as in Call of Duty: Warzone beginning November 16. This includes weapon skins, vehicle sins, player skins, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on October 28.

