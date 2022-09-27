By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Was the Biggest in Franchise History

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Was the Biggest in Franchise History - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 708 Views

Activision announced the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta set a record for the biggest in Call of Duty history.

The Beta had the the most players, most hours played, and most matches played across all platforms combined. The Beta was playable on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. 

Those who played the Beta and leveled up will earn rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 starting the day it launches, as well as in Call of Duty: Warzone beginning November 16. This includes weapon skins, vehicle sins, player skins, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on October 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
The Fury (5 hours ago)

I had a go, didn't think much of it. It's okay. In terms of gameplay, I think BO3 is when the series peaked.

  • 0
ArtX (6 hours ago)

It's the best MW, probably the best CoD game.

  • 0