GoldenEye 007 Online Multiplayer is Exclusive to Switch, Xbox Version Only Has Local Multiplayer

It was announced this week that the classic Nintendo 64 game GoldenEye 007 is getting a release on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch.

During the announcement it was revealed the Switch version would be the only one to have online multiplayer and now a Microsoft spokesperson speaking with VideoGamesChronicle has confirmed the Xbox version will only support local multiplayer.

"Xbox is excited to bring GoldenEye 007 to Xbox Game Pass for the very first time – a faithful recreation of a much-loved and iconic title," said the spokesperson.

"While there are no plans to include online multiplayer as part of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox is focused on bringing this title to players in the way they fondly remember, including local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill."

View the reveal trailer below:

The Xbox versions of the game supports dual analogue stick controls, native 16:9 resolution up to 4K, a consistent refresh rate, and achievements. Those who own a digital copy of Rare Replay will get the remaster for free.

The Switch version will be included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and will be the only version to have online multiplayer.

