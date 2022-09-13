GoldenEye 007 Online Multiplayer is Exclusive to Switch, Xbox Version Only Has Local Multiplayer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 380 Views
It was announced this week that the classic Nintendo 64 game GoldenEye 007 is getting a release on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch.
During the announcement it was revealed the Switch version would be the only one to have online multiplayer and now a Microsoft spokesperson speaking with VideoGamesChronicle has confirmed the Xbox version will only support local multiplayer.
"Xbox is excited to bring GoldenEye 007 to Xbox Game Pass for the very first time – a faithful recreation of a much-loved and iconic title," said the spokesperson.
"While there are no plans to include online multiplayer as part of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox is focused on bringing this title to players in the way they fondly remember, including local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill."
The Xbox versions of the game supports dual analogue stick controls, native 16:9 resolution up to 4K, a consistent refresh rate, and achievements. Those who own a digital copy of Rare Replay will get the remaster for free.
The Switch version will be included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and will be the only version to have online multiplayer.
Unfortunately local MP isnt that big of a deal anymore. Online would have been insane on Xbox and Nintendo know that especially if its given away for free via GP. It would have heavily overshadowed the Switch version in all aspects.
So if it's possible to play online on the Switch, why isn't Xbox adding online as well? Seems a very weird choice...
Also, Rare Replay owners getting the remaster for free is very nice.
Switch has zero incentives over the Xbox version which is also free on GP and Rare Replay owners. My guess is to take a killer feature out to help sell Switch copies and hopefully maybe add it back in after.
I would assume it was a condition put in place by Nintendo.
For an analogy, Spectacular Spider-man, the best Spider-man animated show, was created under Sony I believe. When Disney bought the Spider-man IP they got the animation rights in the deal. So, they could make Spider-man cartoons. But they couldn't make anything that was too similar to that particular cartoon, because that is considered separate intellectual property. That's why that show is on Netflix and not Disney plus.
Similarly, Nintendo likely holds the rights to the N64 version of Goldeneye in particular. So, Activision, or whoever owns the 007 game rights, could maybe make a Goldeneye game, but not if it was too similar to the N64 game. So, Nintendo likely was not going to let anyone rerelease the game unless they got something out of the deal. When they did a remake, which was really an underrated game, it was a timed exclusive for the Wii. This time around, they're making multiplayer exclusive to them.
That's all just speculation, but it's the only scenario that really makes sense to me. Bummer for XBox and PC fans, but I guess local multiplayer is better than nothing.