By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
GoldenEye 007 Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, and Switch

GoldenEye 007 Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, and Switch - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,900 Views

Microsoft and developer Rare have announced GoldenEye 007 will be coming to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch. Those who own a digital copy of Rare Replay will get the remaster for free.

The Xbox versions of the game supports dual analogue stick controls, native 16:9 resolution up to 4K, a consistent refresh rate, and achievements.

The Switch version will be included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and will be the only version to have online multiplayer.

"25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles," said developer Rare. "Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer!"

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Since its original release in 1997, GoldenEye 007 has remained a beloved classic in the hearts and minds of millions of fans worldwide. Today, we’re excited to announce that a new generation of players will soon get to experience the genre-defining stealth shooter gameplay for themselves, faithfully recreated to preserve the action and excitement of the original while adding new features for the modern age of gaming.

Players will guide James Bond on a global espionage mission to prevent the devastating power of the GoldenEye satellite from being unleashed upon the world. The classic campaign mode, transformative difficulty levels and havoc-inducing cheats will all make their return – as will the iconic split-screen local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill.

The original experience has been updated with improved control options (including dual analogue stick support), native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported), a consistent refresh rate and a full complement of achievements to unlock.

GoldenEye 007 will be made available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as part of Xbox Game Pass. Additionally, players who own a digital copy of Rare Replay, the 30-game compilation of classics from the award-winning studio behind GoldenEye 007’s original release, will be able to download and enjoy the game free of charge

Whether you’re a veteran player or a rookie agent heading into the field, GoldenEye 007 is a legendary gaming experience that deserves not to be missed. We’ll have more information, including just when you can expect to step into 007’s shoes, to share soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

36 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Jumpin (5 hours ago)

I can hardly wait to throw sticky mines onto someone’s ass :)

  • +5
shikamaru317 Jumpin (3 hours ago)

I have this vague memory from my childhood of watching a teen play a demo of this game in the electronics department of a Walmart, and he went into a bathroom through a vent, opened the door to a toilet stall, threw a sticky mine on the guy sitting on the toilet, ran out of the room, and detonated it. One of my funniest early gaming memories.

  • +4
LudicrousSpeed shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

Facility, one of my all time favorite game levels and a level I used to time attack myself on for hours.

  • 0
Kakadu18 (7 hours ago)

Only the Switch version will have online multiplayer? That is quite surprising and weird.

  • +4
SanAndreasX Kakadu18 (7 hours ago)

Yeah, that's definitely a bit odd. Wonder if there was some mistake.

  • -1
gtotheunit91 SanAndreasX (7 hours ago)

That was most likely the bullet Microsoft had to bite to get this re-released. All parties had to agree and Nintendo definitely would've wanted the extra perks.

  • +5
SanAndreasX gtotheunit91 (7 hours ago)

What an age we live in.

I'm guessing that the exclusivity for online play will be time-limited and MS will get online play down the road.

  • -1
Qwark SanAndreasX (5 hours ago)

Imagine owning a studio and not being able to make your version of the game as complete as other versions.

  • 0
SanAndreasX Qwark (5 hours ago)

There were a lot of moving parts that had to come together for this to happen. And this game was originally made using Nintendo’s money, so they had arguably the strongest claim.

  • 0
Mr Puggsly gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

Given MS and Nintendo are pretty close I doubt that happened. But I am sure details of why will come eventually.

  • 0
Podings (3 hours ago)

They fianlly worked out a deal?
I'm very impressed!

  • +2
gtotheunit91 (7 hours ago)

Nice bonus for those who bought Rare Replay :) well, digital version that is lol

  • +2
tslog (1 hour ago)

Why has the far superior multiplayer platform in Xbox doesn't have multiplayer ?
Did Nintendo force MS to deny them multiplayer in order to get this deal done ? If yes, that that is some serious
BS.
Major Games media once again derelict in their duty ignoring such obvious questions to ask.

  • +1
ClassicGamingWizzz (3 hours ago)

Only nintendo version getting the multiplayer is the funniest shit

  • 0
CaptainExplosion (7 hours ago)

But what about us who got the PHYSICAL version of Rare Replay? -_-

  • -2
Imaginedvl CaptainExplosion (7 hours ago)

It clearly says "Those who own a DIGITAL copy of Rare Replay will get the remaster for free. ".
The physical version will not get it obviously :)

  • +1
CaptainExplosion Imaginedvl (7 hours ago)

stabs you in the face

  • -6
Qwark Imaginedvl (5 hours ago)

Sounds like a Jim Ryan move XD

  • -1
SanAndreasX CaptainExplosion (7 hours ago)

Microsoft: "Should have gone digital like we've been pushing you to for the last ten years."

  • 0
Ashadelo (6 hours ago)

Sony gonna complain about this too?

  • -6
DonFerrari Ashadelo (6 hours ago)

I would like to see Azznation and Ludicrous complaining of MS and/or Nintendo keeping a big IP like 007 out of a competitor platform right?

  • -5
gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (6 hours ago)

There was no way Sony was going to be involved with Goldeneye. Nintendo held the biggest cards of this game, and with MS owning Rare, it was just between MS, Nintendo, and MGM. As far as I'm aware of, but there may have been other entities involved. Goldeneye was a complete cluster that was a miracle to get it out in general.

Even MS got shorted on this deal because they lost out on online play lol, but Nintendo wanted to be the main winner here.

  • +6
SanAndreasX gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

The James Bond IP is pretty much controlled by Barbara Broccoli, the daughter of Albert Broccoli. The family has owned the rights for decades.

  • +4
gtotheunit91 SanAndreasX (5 hours ago)

Ngl, I thought you were trolling when you said the family name xD

Nintendo still has more leeway when it comes to the N64 game since they financed the project, and Nintendo had blocked the 2008 remaster from being released.

  • +3
DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

MS dismissed Marvel when they offered the opportunity to make a game based on their IP, Activision said goodluck finding a company to do an AAA Marvel IP, Sony own Insomniac still doesn't hold both Azz and Ludicrous from complaining of Sony of "holding from Xbox players one of the biggest IPs".

  • -2
gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (5 hours ago)

Ah lol

  • +2
Pemalite gtotheunit91 (2 hours ago)

MGM is ironically owned by Amazon now, which could have influenced things on the I.P side.

  • +1
LudicrousSpeed DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

As soon as MS makes a public statement whining about moneyhats, I’ll gladly post and laugh at how hypocritical the comment is.

  • 0
DonFerrari LudicrousSpeed (23 minutes ago)

They made one about hatting exclusivity. And both you and Azz complain about SM exclusivity for years, much before the so called public statement which wasn't about moneyhat even.

  • 0
Zkuq Ashadelo (6 hours ago)

The ownership of this is ancient at this point, unlike that of Activision Blizzard, and this is a fairly minor thing? I'm sure Sony realizes the situation.

  • -1
V-r0cK Ashadelo (5 hours ago)

Why would Sony care about a game it's never had its hands on?

  • +1
DonFerrari V-r0cK (5 hours ago)

Haven't you seem Jim Ryan complaining of Nintendo not releasing Mario Platformers and Pokemon on PS5?

  • -3
V-r0cK DonFerrari (5 hours ago)

lol i hope that's a joke but if not please link me because that would be stupid of Jim

  • +5
The Fury V-r0cK (1 hour ago)

So obviously sarcasm it hurts. Why would anyone think that's true?

  • 0
DonFerrari V-r0cK (25 minutes ago)

obviously a joke my friend =]

  • 0