GoldenEye 007 Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, and Switch - News

Microsoft and developer Rare have announced GoldenEye 007 will be coming to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch. Those who own a digital copy of Rare Replay will get the remaster for free.

The Xbox versions of the game supports dual analogue stick controls, native 16:9 resolution up to 4K, a consistent refresh rate, and achievements.

The Switch version will be included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and will be the only version to have online multiplayer.

"25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles," said developer Rare. "Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer!"

Since its original release in 1997, GoldenEye 007 has remained a beloved classic in the hearts and minds of millions of fans worldwide. Today, we’re excited to announce that a new generation of players will soon get to experience the genre-defining stealth shooter gameplay for themselves, faithfully recreated to preserve the action and excitement of the original while adding new features for the modern age of gaming.

Players will guide James Bond on a global espionage mission to prevent the devastating power of the GoldenEye satellite from being unleashed upon the world. The classic campaign mode, transformative difficulty levels and havoc-inducing cheats will all make their return – as will the iconic split-screen local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill.

The original experience has been updated with improved control options (including dual analogue stick support), native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported), a consistent refresh rate and a full complement of achievements to unlock.

GoldenEye 007 will be made available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as part of Xbox Game Pass. Additionally, players who own a digital copy of Rare Replay, the 30-game compilation of classics from the award-winning studio behind GoldenEye 007’s original release, will be able to download and enjoy the game free of charge

Whether you’re a veteran player or a rookie agent heading into the field, GoldenEye 007 is a legendary gaming experience that deserves not to be missed. We’ll have more information, including just when you can expect to step into 007’s shoes, to share soon.

