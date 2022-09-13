Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Announced for Switch - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Marvelous during today's Nintendo Direct announced Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on January 26, 2023 and in the Americas and Europe in Summer 2023.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a remake of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life. It released for the GameCube in September 2003 and for the PlayStation 2 in November 2004.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below below:

Put down roots on your new farm in the peaceful town of Forgotten Valley and tell your own generation-spanning tale in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Bring life to the land, find love among the town’s friendly folk, and make lasting memories with a family of your very own in this reimagining of a beloved farm sim.

Whether this is your first Story of Seasons adventure or you’re returning to Forgotten Valley, a wonderful life awaits you.

Befriend the Residents of Forgotten Valley

Find new friends among the charming cast of characters in the tranquil town of Forgotten Valley and get to know them through all-new events!

Establish Your Homestead

Live a carefree life on the farm growing crops and raising animals. Raise even cuter animals, new hybrid crops and build upgradeable facilities.

Your Story, Your Way

With the option to play as a male, female, or non-binary protagonist, as well as all eligible marriage candidates available for romance regardless of that choice, you can truly be who you want to be.

Fall in Love, Start a Family, and Build Precious Memories

Watch your child grow into adulthood as the years pass! Will they inherit the farm? Or will they find their calling somewhere else?

A Wonderful Life for a New Generation

Revisit a beloved story as never before, with reimagined visuals, animations, and additional updates to bring A Wonderful Life to a new generation.

