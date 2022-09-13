Octopath Traveler Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

Square Enix in its announcement for Octopath Traveler 2 revealed the original Octopath Traveler has sold over three million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 2.5 million units in February 2021 and two million units in April 2020.

"Discover the launch date announcement trailer of a brand-new entry in the Octopath Traveler series, the first instalment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over 3 million copies worldwide," reads the announcement from Square Enix.

The HD-2D RPG first released for the Nintendo Switch in July 2018. It was later ported to the PC in June 2019, Google Stadia in April 2020, and the Xbox One in March 2021.

Octopath Traveler 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on February 24, 2023.

