Splatoon 3 Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts

Splatoon 3 has debuted in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending September 10, 2022. This is the first game in the series to debut in first place, however, sales were down nine percent compared to the launch of Splatoon 2. It should be noted this chart for physical sales only.

"Splatoon Wii U and Splatoon 2 on Switch both debuted at No2 on the GfK Entertainment All Formats Chart in their launch weeks, with Splatoon held off by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Splatoon 2 held off by Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy," GfK boss Dorian Bloch told GamesIndustry.

“Splatoon Wii U had no official hardware bundle at launch – that actually arrived four weeks after. Splatoon Wii U arrived two and a half years after the introduction of Wii U, to quite a small install base of around just 400,000 consoles.

“Meanwhile, Splatoon 2 on Switch did have an official hardware bundle at week one. At launch the official bundle accounted for 57% of Switch hardware in that week and around 17% of actual Splatoon 2 software sales.

"Splatoon 2 arrived very early in the Switch hardware lifecycle, just 21 weeks after the console launched in UK, at the time with around 230,000 install base."

There was an official Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED, however, it did not include a copy of the game.

Horizon: Forbidden West remained in second place. The Last of Us Part I after debuting in first place last week has dropped down to fourth place with sales down 66 percent.

NBA 2K23 debuted in sixth place with retails sales down 29 percent compared to last year's entry. 56 percent of the sales were for the PS5, 16 percent for the PS4, 14 percent for the Xbox Series X|S, nine percent for the Xbox One, and four percent for the Nintendo Switch.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Splatoon 3 - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Last of Us: Part I Nintendo Switch Sports NBA 2K23 - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Saints Row Pokémon Legends Arceus



Thanks, GamesIndustry.

