Gray Camouflage PS5 DualSense, Console Covers, and Headset Launches This Fall

Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced the PlayStation 5 Gray Camouflage collection. The collection includes a gray colored camouflage look for the PS5 DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset.

The Gray Camouflage Collection will be released this fall, with pre-orders opening on September 15. The DualSense controller and PS5 console covers will launch worldwide on October 14, while the Pulse 3D wireless headset will release in December.

"The PlayStation design team reimagined our camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel," said Isabelle Tomatis, the VP of hardware, PSVR, Peripherals and Peripherals Licensing. "If you look closely, you’ll notice that the iconic PlayStation Shapes have been subtly incorporated into the pattern."

View the trailer of the Gray Camouflage collection below:

View screenshots of the collection below:

