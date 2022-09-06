PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch 2022 Sales Comparison Charts Through August 27 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 539 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2019 – (Week ending January 12 to August 31)
2020 – (Week ending January 11 to August 29)
2021 – (Week ending January 9 to August 28)
2022 – (Week ending January 8 to August 27)
"Year to date" sales for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2022 versus 2021 and 2022 versus 2020 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
Microsoft
- Xbox Series X|S
- 5.10 million units sold year-to-date
- Up year-on-year 1,195,101 units (+30.6%)
- Xbox One
- 0.03 million units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 369,029 units (-91.4%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch
- 10.25 million units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 2,769,001 units (-21.3%)
Sony
- PlayStation 5
- 5.74 million units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 1,366,864 units (-19.2%)
- PlayStation 4
- 0.42 million units sold year-to-date
- Down year-on-year 1,313,110 (-76.0%)
Can’t believe the Switch is already at 10+ million before the year end season, in its 6th year, 20+ million is guaranteed by this point
It sold like, 6-7 million in the final quarter of last year? I think it will be close at least
Nope, 11 million (from 92 million to 103 million), as in 2020 (68 million to 79 million), 2019 (41 million to 52 million), and pretty much like in 2018 (22 million to 32 million),
Yeah I have no idea where I saw 6-7 million for q4 and the switch, that was clearly wrong. VGcharts has it at 10.7 million for Q4 2021
Sony needs to sell 12M consoles in the remaining 4 months to meet their forecast. Nintendo needs to sell 11M consoles to meet their forecast. I wonder when PS5 starts to outsell Switch consistantly.
Which forecasts are these?
If you are talking about the ones from the fiscal report, then that's from April to March, so (assuming sold = shipped) for PS5 it's 14m more consoles in 7 months. And for Switch it's 15m more consoles in 7 months.