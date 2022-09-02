Live A Live Ships Over 500,000 Units on Switch - Sales

/ 373 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer historia announced Live A Live has shipped over 500,000 units on the Nintendo Switch. The figure includes digital sales.

Live A Live released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on July 26. It is a remake of 1994's Super Famicom game of the same name.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Previously unreleased outside of Japan, the RPG game LIVE A LIVE is releasing on the Nintendo Switch system in the HD-2D style!

Seven different stories featuring different protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles await. In The Wild West, a wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life. In the Twilight of Edo Japan, a shinobi undertakes a secret mission. Experience these tales in any order you choose—the adventure is yours to control. What other stories will you uncover on the horizon…?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles