TGS 2022 Live Stream Schedule Revealed

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has revealed the live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022 that is set to run from September 15 to 18 in Japan.
TGS 2022 will features 39 programs that will be live streamed, while 29 of them are "Official Exhibitor Programs" sponsored by 26 exhibitors. The events will be live streamed on IGN for the US, DouYu, bilibili, Douyin, and Huya (China), and more.
The majority of the live streams will be in Japanese, however, there will be a simultaneous English interpretation for English speakers. Some events will also offer simultaneous Chinese interpretation.
Here is the complete live stream schedule via Gematsu (Times are Japan Standard Time):
September 15
- 10:00 to 11:00 – Tokyo Game Show 2022 Opening Program
- 11:00 to 12:00 – Keynote
- 12:00 to 13:00 – Gamera Games
- 13:00 to 14:00 – Japane Esports Union
- 15:00 to 16:00 – BenQ Japan
- 16:00 to 18:00 – Japan Game Awards 2022
- 18:00 to 19:00 – Microsoft
- 19:00 to 20:00 – Archosaur Games
- 20:00 to 21:00 – GREE
- 22:00 to 23:00 – Bandai Namco Entertainment
- 23:00 to 24:00 – Capcom
September 16
- 12:00 to 14:00 – Prime Gaming
- 16:00 to 18:00 – Sense of Wonder Night 2022
- 18:00 to 19:00 – 505 Games
- 19:00 to 20:00 – Koei Tecmo Games
- 20:00 to 21:00 – SEGA / ATLUS
- 21:00 to 22:00 – Konami
- 22:00 to 23:00 – Square Enix
- 24:00 to 25:00 – Capcom
September 17
- 11:00 to 12:00 – D3 Publisher
- 12:00 to 13:00 – Donuts Games
- 13:00 to 15:00 – Qookka Entertainment
- 13:00 to 15:00 – Japan Game Awards 2022
- 15:00 to 17:00 – GungHo Online Entertainment
- 17:00 to 18:00 – Happinet
- 18:00 to 20:00 – miHoYo
- 20:00 to 21:00 – fingger
- 21:00 to 22:00 – LEVEL-5
- 22:00 to 23:00 – Aniplex
- 23:00 to 00:00 – ProjectMoon
September 18
- 10:00 to 12:00 – Online Experience Tour
- 10:00 to 12:00 – Japan Game Awards 2022
- 12:00 to 13:00 – Japan Electronics College
- 13:00 to 14:00 – Japan Game Awards 2022
- 16:00 to 17:00 – GungHo Online Entertainment
- 17:00 to 18:00 – 110 Industries
- 18:00 to 19:00 – Happinet
- 19:00 to 20:00 – Tokyo Game Show 2022 Ending Program
Pretty interesting that the 2 biggest gaming companies of Japan are not there, but their main competitor is.