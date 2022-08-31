TGS 2022 Live Stream Schedule Revealed - News

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has revealed the live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022 that is set to run from September 15 to 18 in Japan.

TGS 2022 will features 39 programs that will be live streamed, while 29 of them are "Official Exhibitor Programs" sponsored by 26 exhibitors. The events will be live streamed on IGN for the US, DouYu, bilibili, Douyin, and Huya (China), and more.

The majority of the live streams will be in Japanese, however, there will be a simultaneous English interpretation for English speakers. Some events will also offer simultaneous Chinese interpretation.

Here is the complete live stream schedule via Gematsu (Times are Japan Standard Time):

September 15

10:00 to 11:00 – Tokyo Game Show 2022 Opening Program

11:00 to 12:00 – Keynote

12:00 to 13:00 – Gamera Games

Gamera Games 13:00 to 14:00 – Japane Esports Union

15:00 to 16:00 – BenQ Japan

16:00 to 18:00 – Japan Game Awards 2022

18:00 to 19:00 – Microsoft

19:00 to 20:00 – Archosaur Games

20:00 to 21:00 – GREE

GREE 22:00 to 23:00 – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment 23:00 to 24:00 – Capcom

September 16

12:00 to 14:00 – Prime Gaming

16:00 to 18:00 – Sense of Wonder Night 2022

18:00 to 19:00 – 505 Games

505 Games 19:00 to 20:00 – Koei Tecmo Games

Koei Tecmo Games 20:00 to 21:00 – SEGA / ATLUS

SEGA / ATLUS 21:00 to 22:00 – Konami

Konami 22:00 to 23:00 – Square Enix

Square Enix 24:00 to 25:00 – Capcom

September 17

11:00 to 12:00 – D3 Publisher

D3 Publisher 12:00 to 13:00 – Donuts Games

13:00 to 15:00 – Qookka Entertainment

13:00 to 15:00 – Japan Game Awards 2022

15:00 to 17:00 – GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment 17:00 to 18:00 – Happinet

Happinet 18:00 to 20:00 – miHoYo

miHoYo 20:00 to 21:00 – fingger

21:00 to 22:00 – LEVEL-5

LEVEL-5 22:00 to 23:00 – Aniplex

Aniplex 23:00 to 00:00 – ProjectMoon

September 18

10:00 to 12:00 – Online Experience Tour

Experience Tour 10:00 to 12:00 – Japan Game Awards 2022

12:00 to 13:00 – Japan Electronics College

13:00 to 14:00 – Japan Game Awards 2022

16:00 to 17:00 – GungHo Online Entertainment

17:00 to 18:00 – 110 Industries

110 Industries 18:00 to 19:00 – Happinet

19:00 to 20:00 – Tokyo Game Show 2022 Ending Program

