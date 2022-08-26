Phil Spencer Expects Demand to Outstrip Supply This Holiday for Xbox - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg said he expects demand for video game consoles will outstrip the available supply this holiday. However, he does say that supply is improving.

"I still think demand will outstrip supply for us this holiday," he said. "We'll see when we get into 2023. You'll start to see more, that supply is catching up with demand, and maybe actually see one in the store when you walk in."

Xbox CFO Tim Stuart in June also stated the supply chain issues will continue through the 2022 Holiday season as the stock issues have been impacted by the lockdowns in China.

"The supply chain environment could remain rocky through 2022 and the Holiday season," said Stuart.

Stuart said limited parts are causing issues with manufacturers and "elevated logistics pricing pressuring margins." The limited parts he says "favor Series S consoles."

