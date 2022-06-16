Xbox CFO Expects Supply Chain Issues to Continue Through the 2022 Holiday Season - News

posted 9 hours ago

Xbox CFO Tim Stuart in an investor call hosted by financial services company Baird and reported by GamesIndustry says he expects the supply chain issues to continue through the 2022 Holiday season.

"The supply chain environment could remain rocky through 2022 and the Holiday season," said Stuart. He added the issues have been impacted by the lockdowns in China.

Stuart said limited parts are causing issues with manufacturers and "elevated logistics pricing pressuring margins." The limited parts he says "favor Series S consoles."

The supply chain issues have also hit Sony where it had to lower its forecast of the PlayStation 5 from 22.6 down to 18 million units for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. 18 million is an increase over the 11.5 million PS5 consoles shipped in the previous fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022.

