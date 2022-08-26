Nintendo Has No Plans to Raise the Price of the Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony yesterday announced it will be increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in select markets, including Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

Microsoft later the same day announced it has no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles.

Nintendo has now released its own statement to VideoGamesChronicle saying it also has no plans to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch.

"As our president Mr. Furukawa stated at the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June," said a Nintendo spokesperson.

"'While we cannot comment on pricing strategies, we currently do not have any plans to change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased procurement costs in each country. We will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations.'

"While the final price to consumers is always determined by retailers, as Mr. Furukawa stated, Nintendo has no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware."

