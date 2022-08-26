Nintendo Has No Plans to Raise the Price of the Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 704 Views
Sony yesterday announced it will be increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in select markets, including Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.
Microsoft later the same day announced it has no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles.
Nintendo has now released its own statement to VideoGamesChronicle saying it also has no plans to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch.
"As our president Mr. Furukawa stated at the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June," said a Nintendo spokesperson.
"'While we cannot comment on pricing strategies, we currently do not have any plans to change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased procurement costs in each country. We will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations.'
"While the final price to consumers is always determined by retailers, as Mr. Furukawa stated, Nintendo has no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware."
Wow. MS not doing it makes Sony look bad enough. Nintendo not doing it either, yikes. I’d almost expect Nintendo to make you scan an Amiibo that is impossible to find to avoid the price hike.
Wasn’t expecting Nintendo to taste the price. They had previously said they wouldn’t in response to the strengthening of the dollar against the yen..
Didn't they already say this?
They already did that with the OLED. At least they were creative about it.
They have no plans in the FUTURE. I think this is pretty obvious... Why bring the OLED into that discussion...