Nintendo Has No Plans to Raise the Price of the Switch

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 704 Views

Sony yesterday announced it will be increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in select markets, including Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

Microsoft later the same day announced it has no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles. 

Nintendo has now released its own statement to VideoGamesChronicle saying it also has no plans to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch.

"As our president Mr. Furukawa stated at the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June," said a Nintendo spokesperson.

"'While we cannot comment on pricing strategies, we currently do not have any plans to change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased procurement costs in each country. We will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations.'

"While the final price to consumers is always determined by retailers, as Mr. Furukawa stated, Nintendo has no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


8 Comments
LudicrousSpeed (3 hours ago)

Wow. MS not doing it makes Sony look bad enough. Nintendo not doing it either, yikes. I’d almost expect Nintendo to make you scan an Amiibo that is impossible to find to avoid the price hike.

SanAndreasX LudicrousSpeed (11 minutes ago)

Wasn’t expecting Nintendo to taste the price. They had previously said they wouldn’t in response to the strengthening of the dollar against the yen..

Doctor_MG (4 hours ago)

Didn't they already say this?

trunkswd Doctor_MG (4 hours ago)

They did. This is just a new statement reiterating what they previously stated.

Lucca (4 hours ago)
