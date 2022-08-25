Microsoft: No Plans to Raise the Price of the Xbox Series X|S - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 681 Views
A Microsoft spokesperson in a statement sent to Windows Central said there are no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles.
"We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options," said the Microsoft spokesperson. "Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500)."
The statement from Microsoft follows Sony Interactive Entertainment's announcement it will increase the price of the PlayStation 5 in select markets.
The price of the PS5 has been conformed to be more expensive in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.
When the Seried S was first announced, a large number of people thought it was a bad idea or didn’t understand why it needed to exist.
It now seems like a stroke of genius, in hindsight. It’s mere existence means that averaged out per SKU, Microsoft is paying less for parts than Sony, by probably a considerable margin, which means that Microsoft can get more consoles per dollar spent. Sony is having to bleed substantial revenue to maintain its sales lead, which is why they were forced into this price hike and Microsoft was not
It was lucky but yah, as of now; this was an amazing move from Microsoft; don't think anyone can argue that.