Microsoft: No Plans to Raise the Price of the Xbox Series X|S

posted 2 hours ago

A Microsoft spokesperson in a statement sent to Windows Central said there are no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles.

"We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options," said the Microsoft spokesperson. "Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500)."

The statement from Microsoft follows Sony Interactive Entertainment's announcement it will increase the price of the PlayStation 5 in select markets.

The price of the PS5 has been conformed to be more expensive in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

