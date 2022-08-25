PS5 Price to Increase in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,068 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will be increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in select markets. The price of the PS5 will be more expensive in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.
"The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan. "We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States."
He added, "While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come."
Here is a list of the new prices:
- Europe (+€50)
- PS5 with disc drive – €549.99
- PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99
- UK (+£30)
- PS5 with disc drive – £479.99
- PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99
- Japan (+5,000 yen) (effective September 15, 2022)
- PS5 with disc drive – 54,980 yen
- PS5 Digital Edition – 44,980 yen
- China (+400 yuan)
- PS5 with disc drive – 4,299 yuan
- PS5 Digital Edition – 3,499 yuan
- Australia (+AUD $50)
- PS5 with disc drive – AUD $799.95
- PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95
- Mexico (+MXN $1,000)
- PS5 with disc drive – MXN $14,999
- PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499
- Canada (+CAD $20)
- PS5 with disc drive – CAD $649.99
- PS 5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99
- Singapore
- PS5 with disc drive – SGD 799
- PS5 Digital Edition – SGD 669
- Malaysia
- PS5 with disc drive – MYR 2,499
- PS5 Digital Edition – MYR 2,069
- Indonesia
- PS5 with disc drive – IDR 9,699,000
- PS5 Digital Edition – IDR 8,199,000
- Thailand
- PS5 with disc drive – THB 18,690
- PS5 Digital Edition – THB 15,690
- Philippines
- PS5 with disc drive – PHP 30,790
- Vietnam
- PS5 with disc drive – VND 15,990,000
Update: Added new prices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
If you live in one of the markets where the PS5 is now more expensive, will this affect your decision to buy a PS5?
In Canada the PS5 is still so hard to get that it won't matter at all since they cant keep the console in stock. But, it might help boost sale of the Xbox series S , especially this holiday season because that console is available every where and Sony just made it $20 more attractive.
Is that like with Tesla where Elon always talks about how they have to increase the prices because of worse market conditions and some months later they mention record breaking profits and margins? Lol
I've updated the article with more price increases as Sony revealed the new prices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.
places they have a grip on the console market. no increase in us, where sales are equal., sad!
Amazing. Hopefully Xbox and Nintendo don't follow suit and use this as a way to take advantage of the situation.
Considering people are willing to pay over $1000 to get one on the black market I doubt the price hike will make much of a difference.
on one hand... price increases suck and this could lead many to switch to something cheaper. on the other... it could spark even more interest in the PS5. People tend to associate price with worth (not value) so looking at a Series X and PS5 side by side, even though the X is cheaper and more powerful... it isnt a PS and many may still pay that price because they see PS as being worth it.
That brand has a way of swaying people regardless if its more $$. PS3 was exactly that but it didnt get a price increase... it was just expensive right from the start where as 360 was the better value with performance, price and quality games. Series (as an extension to XBO) has still yet to receive its big batch of new 1st party titles. So it is relying on 3rd party gamepass filler... but for how much longer can that work for them?
My fear when i decided it was better to buy in march was because of the war and it would be even harder to get one, didnt think prices would increase but here we are. I am glad i bought one.
Here in my country its sold out in every store. They sold bundles that costed as high as 800 euros, even those sold 😆 in the end its not 50 euros that will stop people.
These prices reflect almost exactly the relative fluctuations of the local currencies vs the US dollar. Sony pays for the components, manufacture, and shipping of PS5 from manufacturers in Asia to global markets in US dollars, which is why the feel the need to bring the other market prices in line with the US price.
We will have to wait and see what Nintendo and Microsoft do, but coupled with the huge increase in power prices, this could be a disastrous holiday sales season in the EU and Japan for Sony.
Also, as far as I am aware this is unprecedented in the history of games consoles. 2 years after launch the price should going down, not up, and as a neutral observer it’s highly demoralizing given what it probably means for the industry as a whole
yes. But with the Ukrainian war and China's threat to Taiwan prices of electronic components are rising significantly, Taiwan is the largest producer of chips on the planet any threat from China in that region causes price increases..