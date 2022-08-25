PS5 Price to Increase in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, and More - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will be increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in select markets. The price of the PS5 will be more expensive in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

"The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan. "We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States."

He added, "While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come."

Here is a list of the new prices:

Europe (+€50) PS5 with disc drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

(+€50) UK (+£30) PS5 with disc drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

(+£30) Japan (+5,000 yen) (effective September 15, 2022) PS5 with disc drive – 54,980 yen PS5 Digital Edition – 44,980 yen

(+5,000 yen) (effective September 15, 2022) China (+400 yuan) PS5 with disc drive – 4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – 3,499 yuan

(+400 yuan) Australia (+AUD $50) PS5 with disc drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

(+AUD $50) Mexico (+MXN $1,000) PS5 with disc drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

(+MXN $1,000) Canada (+CAD $20) PS5 with disc drive – CAD $649.99 PS 5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99

(+CAD $20) Singapore PS5 with disc drive – SGD 799 PS5 Digital Edition – SGD 669

Malaysia PS5 with disc drive – MYR 2,499 PS5 Digital Edition – MYR 2,069

Indonesia PS5 with disc drive – IDR 9,699,000 PS5 Digital Edition – IDR 8,199,000

Thailand PS5 with disc drive – THB 18,690 PS5 Digital Edition – THB 15,690

Philippines PS5 with disc drive – PHP 30,790

Vietnam PS5 with disc drive – VND 15,990,000



Update: Added new prices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

