WB Games Not Hit With Layoffs and No Projects Cancelled

The head of Warner Bros. Games (WB Games), David Haddad, speaking with Axios said his teams continue to be supported and have not been hit with layoffs and no projects have been cancelled by the new owners. This is in contrast to other divisions at Warner Bros. Discovery that has seen layoffs and projects cancelled.

"I do believe, especially moving forward, that we have a critically important role to play inside the company," said Haddad. He added, "Warner Bros. Discovery leadership has expressed a strong belief in the growth of the games business and being part of that overall company strategy."

WB Games has released multiple hits in 2022 including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and MultiVersus. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of the best-selling games of the year, while MultiVersus has topped 20 million players in just under one month.

High-profile upcoming games from WB Games includes Gotham Knights on October 21, Hogwarts Legacy on February 10, 2023, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in Spring 2023.

