Hogwarts Legacy Delayed to February 10, 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 349 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games have announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has been delayed from a Holiday 2022 release window.
The game will now launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed later.
"Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC," reads a tweet from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account. "The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience."
Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7— Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022
So many delays. They should announce release dates only when they're sure they can make it.
Well damn. Probably for the best as the game seems very ambitious and I want them to take the time they need to get it right, but still a bit sad that premature release windows that can't be reached have become the standard.
Ha Colin Moriarty was correct, after all. His source told him months ago that this was likely gonna be delayed, but then shortly after, WB doubled down on it coming in 2022.
Sucks, but this will give me more time to finish my ridiculous backlog.
I wonder how many 2023 releases will get pushed to 2024 to avoid a more crowded release window
Seriously! The first half of 2023 is looking "GOATED" as I hear the kids say these days lol
And how many are left for holiday 2022?
Not many lol. The biggest releases for that time period are Bayonetta 3, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, God of War Ragnarok, The Callisto Protocol, CoD Modern Warfare II, and Gotham Knights are I guess what most would consider to be the "major" holiday releases. There's definitely plenty of other notable releases for sure, but those I would say are the biggest.
That is sad, but as long as it allows the game to be better and devs to be less stressed out I'm totally fine with it.