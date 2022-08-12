Hogwarts Legacy Delayed to February 10, 2023 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games have announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has been delayed from a Holiday 2022 release window.

The game will now launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed later.

"Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC," reads a tweet from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account. "The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience."

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

