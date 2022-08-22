MultiVersus Tops 20 Million Players - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Play First Games announced the free-to-play platform fighting game, MultiVersus, has topped 20 million players.

The milestone was hit following the release of MultiVersus Season 1 on August 15 that adds a new Battle Pass for players to earn in-game rewards.

Morty Smith from Rick and Morty will be added to the roster on August 23, while Black Adam from DC, Stripe from Gremlins, Rick Sanchez and Rick and Morty, and other heroes and personalities will be added over the coming months.

The game launched in an open beta on July 26 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

