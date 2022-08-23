Gotham Knights Release Date Moved Up to October 21 - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer WB Games Montreal announced the release date for Gotham Knights has been moved up from October 25 to October 21. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View a new trailer featuring the villains below:

Read details on the trailer below:

The video reveals two DC Super-Villains—the Mastermind criminal “influencer” Harley Quinn and the shape-shifting colossus Clayface, who are both part of the vast criminal element threatening the city in Gotham Knights, along with the cold-blooded Mr. Freeze and the secret and sinister Court of Owls. The trailer also provides a closer look at Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin in action as the four knights face off against these fearsome foes while trying to protect a vulnerable Gotham City.

