CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Launches in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Konami and developer KeelWorks announced the twin-stick vertical scrolling shoot 'em up, CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2023.

View the Gamescom 2022 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An unrelenting onslaught of eye-popping visuals, ear bursting soundscapes, and mind-melting action makes CYGNI the vanguard for the next generation of shoot ’em ups.

Outgunned, outmanned, and out on your own, plunge into a sky full of hell in a last-ditch battle for survival. Choose to route power between weapons or shield systems and go up against unrelenting waves of ground and aerial enemies. Upgrade your ship by picking up new tech and take down colossal alien bosses in visceral combat; do whatever it takes to survive.

CYGNI assaults the eyes, ears, and mind to deliver an extraordinarily exhilarating video game experience. CYGNI does not seek to reinvent shoot ’em ups, but to elevate the genre to deliver the heightened sensations of a truly next-generation experience.

Encamped within the remains of a long-lost civilization on the planet CYGNI, Earth forces are decimated by a surprise attack from a powerful, biomechanical, alien race. As one of the last pilots on the last carrier in the fleet, you are the only line of defense against the unyielding alien bombardment.

Key Features:

With next generation visuals, animation, and special effects CYGNI is a new benchmark in cinematic shoot ’em ups.

CYGNI is a new benchmark in cinematic shoot ’em ups. Be the lone fighter battling through intensely hostile levels filled with waves of air and ground assaults.

Choose where to route power on the fly switching between shields (defensive) or weapons systems (offensive).

Collect energy to power up your ship and energize weaponry from hard-hitting nukes to inescapable vortex bombs.

Launch air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks as you traverse neon-lit metropolises, moon-like landscapes and even outer space.

moon-like landscapes and even outer space. Go one-on-one against gargantuan enemies in cinematically epic boss battles.

Full orchestral score and immersive sound design.

