Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Good Shepherd Entertainment has announced asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2023.

View the official reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror based on the iconic ‘80s film. In the battle between Killer Klowns and citizens of Crescent Cove, team up and use your wits to harvest humans or save them from the alien invasion!

Send in the Klowns

Take on a role of the iconic Killer Klowns – cooperate in a team of three, utilize outlandish abilities, hunt humans with zany weapons, and plan your own alien invasion to successfully harvest the population of Crescent Cove.

Protect Humanity

Fight back as a team of seven brave citizens of Crescent Cove – pick your class, explore the city for valuable loot and weapons, avoid getting captured by Klowns, and try to survive – or sabotage – the alien invasion.

Welcome to the Town

Crescent Cove is a sprawling arena for unique 3v7 fights between Klowns and humans – boasting various locations, randomly generated map layout and a multitude of tactical opportunities for both teams.

Evolving the Horror

Unique approach to hide-and-seek gameplay, customization & respawn systems, PvPvE, dynamic objectives leading to multiple match results – Killer Klowns evolves the online horror formula in new ways.

